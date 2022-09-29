Members of extreme Jewish sect escape Mexican shelter

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — About 20 members of an extreme ultra-orthodox Jewish sect overpowered guards and escaped a government shelter in southern Mexico where they had been held since one of their leaders was arrested last Friday on organized crime and human trafficking allegations. Mostly made up of children wearing long, flowing robes, members of the Lev Tahor sect pushed their way out of the complex, climbing over one guard from a private security company who had fallen to the ground. The federal government’s shelter for children and families in Huixtla usually receives migrants detained by immigration officials. They climbed aboard a waiting truck outside and headed toward Mexico’s border with Guatemala.

