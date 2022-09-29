Kuwait holds second election in two years amid gridlock

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait are returning to the polls for the second parliamentary elections in less than two years, hoping to move the wealthy Gulf Arab nation out of a prolonged period of political gridlock. Kuwait has the freest and most active assembly in the Persian Gulf, but political power is still largely concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family, which appoints the prime minister and Cabinet, and can dissolve the assembly at any time. Voters will choose among 367 candidates, including 27 women, to elect 50 legislators to the National Assembly.

