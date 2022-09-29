Iran’s anti-government protests wane but discontent lingers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian official says protests over the death of a woman who was being held by the morality police have ended in Tehran. But anti-government chanting could be heard from windows and rooftops in some areas of Iran’s capital overnight and into Thursday. Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests following the death earlier this month of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Iranian police have clashed with protesters in dozens of cities and authorities have imposed internet blackouts. State TV has reported that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the demonstrations began Sept. 17. Hundreds have been arrested.

By The Associated Press

