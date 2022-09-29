Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A father whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting says his family gets hit by another round of abuse whenever conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says something on his show about the massacre. Robbie Parker testified Thursday on the 11th day of Jones’ defamation trial in Connecticut. Jones and his company have been found liable for damages to several Sandy Hook families suing Jones for his calling the shooting a hoax. The jury will be deciding how much he should pay them. Parker and other relatives have testified about years of harassment, including in-person confrontations and death and rape threats by hoax believers. The trial continues Tuesday.

By DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press

