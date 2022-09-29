Ex-eBay execs get prison time for bizarre harassment scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A former eBay Inc. executive has been sentenced to almost five years in prison for leading a scheme to terrorize the creators of an online newsletter that included sending live spiders, cockroaches, a funeral wreath and other disturbing deliveries to their home. David Steiner and Ina Steiner were the targets of the harassment campaign. David Steiner told the court Thursday that James Baugh and other eBay employees made their lives “a living hell.” Another former eBay executive, David Harville, was sentenced later Thursday to two years behind bars for his role in the scheme.

