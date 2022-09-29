Authorities: Texas man shoots 2 migrants near Mexico border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles from El Paso. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday that the female victim was recovering at an El Paso hospital. Court documents say Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were charged with manslaughter. Michael Sheppard served as warden of a local migrant detention center. A spokesman for Lasalle Corrections said Thursday that the warden had been fired.

