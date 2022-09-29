Author Dangarembga found guilty in Zimbabwe rights protest

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — World-renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga has been found guilty of promoting public violence in her home country of Zimbabwe for participating in an anti-government protest in 2020 that called for reforms. She was fined around $120 and given a six-month suspended jail sentence. Dangarembga and another woman were arrested after walking down a street holding a placard that read “We want better. Reform Our Institutions.” The charges against Dangarembga have been criticized by rights groups as part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent attempts to silence opposition in the long-troubled southern African country.

