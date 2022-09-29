Albania secures 2 satellites to monitor territory from space

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has reached a three-year agreement with an American company for a dedicated satellite constellation to provide the country with satellite imagery capabilities across its territory. The Albanian government signed the $6 million (6.2 million euros) deal with Satellogic USA Inc. of North Carolina on Thursday, the prime minister’s office said. The agreement will give Albania priority access to two satellites that are expected to be part of Satellogic’s upcoming launch with SpaceX. Satellogic is supposed to train specialists within the Albanian government to analyze and disseminate satellite-derived products to various government ministries.

