2 charged after Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit residents face charges in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper while he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Thursday that a 28-year-old man is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and two weapons charges. She says a 23-year-old woman is charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a peace officer. Worthy says both were arrested Tuesday, the day of the shooting. The undercover trooper was critically wounded on Detroit’s west side.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.