VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula during the final stop on her four-day trip to Asia. The visit to the DMZ on Thursday comes amid tensions over new North Korean missile tests. Harris’ trip was anchored by her attendance at the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but security concerns in Asia have dominated discussions. Harris denounced North Korea’s “illicit weapons program” and she accused China of trying to intimidate its neighbors. Before visiting the DMZ, Harris will meet with South Korean’s president and hold an event focused on gender equity.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.