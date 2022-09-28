US: Focus new Russia sanctions on oil revenue, arms supplies

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. sanctions going forward must focus on depriving President Vladimir Putin of the oil revenue and arms supplies he needs to press his war in Ukraine. That was the testimony Wednesday from two architects of the Biden administration’s sanctions campaign over Russia’s war in Ukraine. They spoke before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Assistant Treasury Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg told lawmakers that U.S. efforts must stay “laser-focused” on starving Putin of revenue from Russia’s oil and gas sales. Rosenberg says a second priority is hitting harder at the global supply networks replenishing Russia’s weapons and high-tech for the fight in Ukraine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.