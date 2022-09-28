UN envoy says return to war in Yemen “real”

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen has warned that the risk of a return to fighting “is real,” urging warring parties to accept a longer extension of the current ceasefire due to expire next month. Hans Grundberg’s warning came after he met with Rashad al-Alimi, head of the internationally recognized presidential council, and with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the chief negotiator of the Houthi rebels. Grundberg said late Tuesday he discussed a U.N. proposal to renew the truce for a longer time, to extend efforts to end the conflict. A government official says the proposal includes the payment of civilian servants in Houthi-held territories, and reopen roads of blockaded cities, including Taiz.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.