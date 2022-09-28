Thousands rally to demand Czech government’s resignation

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of protesters are rallying again in the Czech capital to condemn the Czech government’s handling of the energy crisis and its support for Ukraine. Despite a national holiday, the crowd that has united the far right with the far left is smaller than the 70,000 who gathered for the same reasons at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square on Sept 3. Waving Czech flags, the protesters are demanding the resignation of the current pro-Western coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala. “Resign, resign,” they have repeatedly chanted. Smaller protests were held in several other major cities.

