Restaurant fire kills 17 people in northeastern China

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say a restaurant fire has killed 17 people in the city of Changchun in northeastern China. The fire was reported shortly after noon on Wednesday in a high-tech section of the Changchun New Area industrial zone. The zone’s management committee says three other people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Changchun is an auto manufacturing center and the capital of Jilin province.

The Associated Press

