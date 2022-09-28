Report urges improvements in US approach to hostage cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration should create an additional senior-level position at the White House National Security Council to focus on cases of Americans wrongfully detained in foreign countries. That’s according to a report from an advocacy group, which recommends funding an interagency office to help free hostages. The report from the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation also recommends that Congress authorize funds to pay for hostage families to visit Washington to meet with government officials. Foley, a freelance journalist, was among a group of Westerners murdered in Islamic State captivity in Syria in 2014. The report as the U.S. is trying to get Russia to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and American Paul Whelan.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.