Records contradict Majewski’s account of military punishment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican congressional candidate in Ohio who’s facing criticism for misrepresenting his military service was reprimanded and demoted for drunken driving on a U.S. air base in 2001. That’s according to documents from J.R. Majewski’s personnel file that were provided to The Associated Press and independently authenticated. They undermine the campaign’s previous explanation that he got into a fight, and that led to the disciplinary measures and ultimately to the Air Force rejecting him from reenlistment. It’s another instance where the recorded history of Majewski’s service diverges from what he’s told voters. Majewski acknowledges he was punished for drunken driving. But he didn’t explain why his campaign previously gave a different account.

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and JAMES LAPORTA Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.