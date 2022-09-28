Prosecutors raid headquarters of German far-right party

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party says its national headquarters in Berlin have been searched by officials with the city prosecutor’s office. Six other locations in the German capital and the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia were also searched. The party said Wednesday that the search took place “without any prior inquiry having been directed to the AfD regarding the facts to be clarified.” Prosecutors said the search is primarily concerned with an investigation against former party chairman Joerg Meuthen and a former treasurer in connection with earlier statements of accounts. Local media reported that the party allegedly made false statements in the accountability reports to the parliament in the years 2016 to 2018.

