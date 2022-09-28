Palestinians: At least 4 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said Wednesday troops arrived at the refugee camp to arrest two Palestinians suspected of involvement in recent shooting attacks. The incursion into the camp in the northern West Bank sparked armed clashes in the streets. It was the bloodiest in a series of Israeli raids into towns and cities following a surge in Palestinian attacks inside Israel last spring. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the escalated crackdown, making this year the deadliest in the occupied territory since 2015.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.