Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

LARSI, Georgia (AP) — Long lines of Russian men who are trying to escape being called up to fight in Ukraine continue to clog highways out of the country. And Moscow reportedly set up draft offices at borders to intercept some of them. A Russian region that borders Georgia, North Ossetia, restricted many passenger cars from entering Wednesday, according to Interfax Russia. A day earlier, authorities there announced plans for a draft office at a border crossing where cars and pedestrians have lined up for days. Another such checkpoint was reportedly set up at the Finnish border. Tens of thousands of Russian men have fled in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization to bolster struggling Russian forces in Ukraine.

