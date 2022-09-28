Michigan lawmakers agree on early absentee ballot processing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have reached an agreement that would allow larger municipalities to begin processing ballots two days before an election. A legislative vote expected Wednesday would allow offices to begin preparing absentee ballots the Sunday before the election but not count votes until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Officials say the legislation would provide relief for local offices. Critics argue it doesn’t go far enough to help delays in reporting results. Michigan is one of several swing states that allowed no-excuse mail-in ballots but didn’t allow local election offices to begin processing ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

