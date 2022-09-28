LGBTQ advocates, women worry in Italy after Meloni’s win

ROME (AP) — Advocates for women and the LGBTQ community in Italy are worrying that the decisive victory by Giorgia Meloni and her far-right party in Italy’s national election will bring setbacks for civil rights. Sunday’s vote for Parliament saw the defeat of historic champions of battles decades ago to legalize divorce and abortion, as well as ongoing struggles to make same-sex marriage possible. Women have organized rallies for a dozen Italian cities on Wednesday evening to voice fears that a premiership of Meloni, who exalts motherhood and pushes a “God, homeland and traditional family” political agenda, could endanger hard-won abortion rights.

By FRANCES D’EMILIO and TRISHA THOMAS Associated Press

