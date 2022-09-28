Guinea opens trial over 2009 army massacre of protesters

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Authorities in Guinea have opened the trial of the alleged perpetrators of a 2009 stadium massacre by the country’s military that left at least 157 protesters dead. The court proceeding on Wednesday comes 13 years to the day since security forces opened fire on crowds protesting at the stadium. The demonstrators were opposed to then-coup leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara running for president. Camara, who returned to Guinea from exile last year, is among 11 defendants being tried in the case. Among those in attendance at the trial’s opening on Wednesday was Karim Ahmad Saad Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.