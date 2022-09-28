Guilty plea in hit-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Twenty-seven-year-old Brian Boyd pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, He will be sentenced on Nov. 30. Authorities say Banes was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a street in New York City in June 2021. Banes was hospitalized and died on July 14, 2021 ,at age 65. Boyd was arrested weeks later. Boyd’s attorney said she had no comment.

