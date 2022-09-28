Greek police: Campus was ‘staging ground’ for crime gangs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say a raid on a sprawling university campus complex in Athens led to the arrests of 32 people. They are suspected of belonging to gangs that carried out armed robberies, drug trafficking and other offenses. Authorities said Wednesday that the suspects are not students but allegedly used old dormitory rooms on the campus of the National Technical University of Athens to stash weapons, drugs and money. One suspect was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after allegedly attacking an officer who also was injured, police said. The raid carried out by police special forces and members of an antiterrorism unit took place Tuesday amid a charged debate on policing at Greek universities.

