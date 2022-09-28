German charged with crimes against humanity, IS membership

BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they have charged a woman with crimes against humanity and aiding and abetting genocide for allegedly having joined the extremist Islamic State group in Syria where she had a Yazidi slave and committed other crimes. The suspect, only identified as German citizen Nadine K. in line with privacy rules, will soon have to stand trial before the Koblenz Higher Regional Court. The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that K. allegedly traveled to Syria with her husband in December 2014 where she joined IS. In 2015, the couple moved to the Iraqi town of Mosul. They kept a Yazidi slave at their home who was regularly raped and beaten by K.’s husband.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.