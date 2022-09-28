Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker’s rights. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that 58-year-old Robert Smith pleaded guilty Monday to deprivation of rights under color of law. As part of his plea, Smith admitted that his intentional open-hand strike was an unreasonable use of force against Bryce Yakish. Prosecutors say Yakish was standing by his bike with his hands up when Smith struck him, knocked him to the ground, put a knee on his neck and handcuffed him. Smith will be sentenced at a later date.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.