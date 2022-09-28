Bail for suspect in police station shooting set at $500,000

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has set bail at $500,000 for the man suspected of climbing a fire escape at a Chicago police facility and pointing guns at officers who were training there. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office says the judge set bail for 47-year-old Donald Patrick during a hearing on Wednesday, a day after he was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and other charges. Patrick is suspected of gaining entry into the building on Chicago’s West Side on Monday and grabbing guns off a table. He suffered a non-life threatening injury to his face when he was shot by an officer.

