Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday that it will release a device that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. The Halo Rise device will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns. The company says that will allow the device to track sleep stages during the night. Amazon says the device will be available for $139.99 later this year. Separately, the company said it will release a new Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle consumers can write on. It will also add more features to its Ring doorbell cameras, home robot Astro and release new Echo devices.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.