Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour. That could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. The company said that beginning in October, warehouse and transportation workers would earn between $16 and $26 an hour, depending on their position and location in the U.S. The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment on whether the raise will impact all its frontline employees, who numbered roughly 1.5 million as of the end of June. Amazon had raised its average hourly pay to $18 an hour last year. It says the new raise would cost it $1 billion in the next year.

