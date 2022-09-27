UN official warns of conflict, more poverty in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official is warning of a possible internal conflict and worsening poverty in Afghanistan if the Taliban don’t respond quickly to the needs of all elements of society. Marcus Potzel, the U.N. deputy representative for Afghanistan, said their crackdown on the rights of girls and women signals indifference to over 50% of Afghanistan’s population and a willingness to risk international isolation. He told the Security Council Tuesday some of the Taliban’s “claimed and acknowledged achievements” are also eroding, pointing to a rise in armed clashes, criminal activity and high profile terrorist attacks especially by the Islamic State extremist group.

