UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian officials meet in Vienna

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says he met with his Iranian counterpart in Vienna for talks about an ongoing investigation into manmade uranium particles found at undeclared sites in Iran. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, tweeted Monday night that he had met with Mohammad Eslami, vice president and head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization. The IAEA has for years sought answers from Iran to its questions about the uranium particles. The probe has been a sticking point in negotiations to revive the 2015 deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

