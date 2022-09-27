Testimony: School shooter drew swastikas, sought child porn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz told his jury about his use of racist language and symbols while on the internet. They also told the jury Tuesday during their rebuttal case about his use of misogynistic language and his search for child porn. They say their experts will testify these are symptoms of antisocial personality disorder. They’re trying to counter the defense contention that excessive drinking by Cruz’s birth mother left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. The 24-year-old Cruz has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The trial will decide whether he’s sentenced to death or life in prison.

