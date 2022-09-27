Student who sued military over HIV policy settles case

BOSTON (AP) — A student at a military college who sued top Pentagon officials after he was deemed unfit for service because he tested positive for HIV has settled his lawsuit and plans to pursue his dream of becoming an Army officer. Eddie Diaz, a student at Norwich University in Vermont, said Tuesday he just wants an opportunity to serve his country. Diaz said in the lawsuit filed in Vermont in May that after he tested positive he was dropped from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the Vermont Army National Guard despite being healthy and asymptomatic. Messages seeking comment were left with the Pentagon and the Vermont National Guard.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.