Santa Barbara Zoo Director set to retire at the end of September

SANTA BARBAR, Calif.– Santa Barbara Zoo Director Nancy McToldridge is set to retire her four-decade career at the zoo at the end of the month.

The zoo celebrates McToldridge commitments to wildlife conservation and helping endangered species in her career.

McToldridge's work has and will continue to shape the trajectory to make Santa Barbara Zoo the #1 most-visited attraction in Santa Barbara.

Zoo President and CEO Rich Block shared a message marking the legacy of McToldridge.

“There aren’t too many people who serve for 40 years at the same institution and still fewer who have the kind of impact of Nancy McToldridge. It is impossible to overstate the significance of Nancy’s contributions to the Santa Barbara Zoo and our professional community."