British pound stabilizes, but turmoil still roils UK economy

LONDON (AP) — The British pound stabilized Tuesday as U.K. authorities tried to ease investor concerns after the biggest tax cut in 50 years sent the currency tumbling to a record low the previous day. The turmoil is already having real-world effects, with several British mortgage lenders pulling offers from the market amid expectations the Bank of England will sharply boost interest rates to offset the inflationary impact of the pound’s recent slide. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng announced plans Friday for 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts. It comes as the government plans to borrow billions to help shield homes and businesses from soaring energy prices, sparking concerns that the new government’s policies would swell government debt and further fuel inflation.

By DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS and SYLVIA HUI Associated Press

