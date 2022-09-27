Philadelphia mayor issues ban on guns at city parks, pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has signed an executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools. It’s the latest attempt by Philadelphia officials to regulate guns inside city limits, something made difficult by Pennsylvania’s preemption law barring municipalities from enacting or enforcing their own gun regulations. City attorneys say the order is the city managing its facilities as a property owner, making it different than previous city council regulation attempts. The announcement comes the day after Kenney spoke at the funeral of Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three, who was struck and killed by crossfire outside of the city recreation center where she worked.

By CLAUDIA LAUER The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.