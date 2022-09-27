Paris Fashion Week is showcasing 107 houses over 9 days

PARIS (AP) — Paris is the center of the world’s globalized luxury industry this week, with Tuesday marking the first major day of ready-to-wear shows at Paris Fashion Week, including Saint Laurent and Dior. They are among the 107 houses showcasing spring-summer 2023 collections. Sartorial met the aquatic on Tuesday at Botter’s co-ed show of crisp lapels, boxy jackets and poetical cutaways gracing brightly colored suits. A flash of American funk had graced Paris for Monday’s installment of fashion week — a day reserved for up-and-comers. Vaquera, who came to prominence five years ago in New York with a U.S. flag gown with massive train, moved this season across the pond and was a highlight.

