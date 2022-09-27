New judge lets Missouri boarding school stay open for now

A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle’s ruling came a day after he took over the case involving Agape Boarding School in Stockton. Pyle also approved the state’s request to again place Missouri Department of Social Services workers at Agape. On Monday, the judge who previously presided over the case lifted the order allowing state workers at the school. They had been there to monitor for abuse since Sept. 8.

