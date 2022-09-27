Lebanese lawmakers to convene to elect country’s president

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament speaker has summoned lawmakers for a session this week to elect the country’s next president, offering a glimmer of hope of a political step forward even as chaos roils this Mideast nation. Parliament is to convene on Thursday. Under Lebanon’s fragile sectarian power-sharing system, the 128-member house votes for a president, who must be a Maronite Christian. The six-year term of incumbent President Michel Aoun — a retired military general and an ally of Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group — ends on Oct. 31. Lebanon is going through an economic meltdown and the government struggles to implement structural reforms required for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.