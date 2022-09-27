Judge green lights defamation lawsuit against Fox, Lou Dobbs

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made claims sturdy enough to gather more proof. The lawsuit filed last year alleged that businessman Majed Khalil was defamed by Dobbs on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” and in tweets. It said the former Fox personality joined with attorney Sidney Powell on a December 2020 show to claim that Khalil and three others designed and developed programs and machines to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Manhattan federal Judge Louis L. Stanton ruled Monday.

