Israel starts medical rehab program for wounded Ukrainians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says that two Ukrainians wounded in the war with Russia will receive specialized medical care in a new program in Israel, which has stayed neutral during the conflict. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that up to 20 patients would get treatment in Israel, which “has extensive experience in rehabilitating injured and amputated people.” He was referring to medical expertise developed over decades of conflict. Depending on their injuries, the patients will be sent to various facilities across Israel. Israel is one of only a few countries that has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

