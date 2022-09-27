Father testifies of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ian Hockley testified Tuesday that he was ridiculed online as a “party boy” and an actor after posting a video of the memorial service for his 6-year-old son, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre. Hockley is the latest family member of the 26 victims of the shooting to testify at the defamation trial of Alex Jones, where a jury is deciding how much the conspiracy theorist must pay for spreading the lie that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones and his company liable by default for damages to plaintiffs. Jones has claimed the trial is a farce and an attack on free speech.

By DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.