Democrats unveil spending bill to finance gov’t, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers have unveiled a stopgap spending measure to finance the federal government through Dec. 16. It would provide additional support to Ukraine and help communities respond to recent natural disasters. Both chambers of Congress must approve legislation by the end of Friday, the end of the fiscal year, to prevent a partial government shutdown. The bill represents the last bit of unfinished business for lawmakers before the midterm elections in November. Both sides are eager to wrap up and spend time on the campaign trail, lowering the risk of a federal stoppage. The bill provides about $12.3 billion in assistance related to Ukraine.

