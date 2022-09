Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator has been suspended after an ethics panel ruled that he had filed a frivolous complaint against a fellow lawmaker. The majority GOP Senate on Tuesday voted 26-4 to suspend Republican Sen. Alan Clark after upholding its ethics committee’s finding that Clark violated Senate ethics rules. The panel said Clark filed an ethics complaint against a Democratic lawmaker over per diem payments as retaliation after Clark was stripped of his leadership posts because of ethics violations. Clark

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.