Advanced anti-aircraft weapons head to Ukraine in 2 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will deliver the first two advanced NASAMS anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in the next two months, providing Kyiv with a weapon that it has pressed for since earlier this year. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told Pentagon reporters on Tuesday that six more of the Norwegian-developed weapons will be delivered in the future, as much as a year or two from now. Recent reports that some of the U.S.-provided NASAMS were already in Ukraine were not correct. The NASAMS will provide medium- to long-range defense against Russian missile attacks.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

