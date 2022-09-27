Abscam figure sent back to prison in ballot stuffing case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former congressman from Philadelphia who went to prison over the 1970s-era Abscam scandal was sent back to prison Tuesday at age 79 in a ballot stuffing case. Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael J. “Ozzie” Myers was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison by a judge who questioned whether he had learned any lessons over the years. Myers admitted he had worked with election officials to pad the vote tallies of his political consulting clients. Some were running for city judgeships. A defense lawyer said there was no evidence the crimes changed the outcome of any elections.

