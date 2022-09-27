2 charged in pair of crashes amid pop-up car rally in NJ

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have charged two men in a pair of vehicle crashes during a recent pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey. One of the crashes killed two people. Police across multiple communities struggled to control the chaotic situation. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one car hit another and then struck two pedestrians, killing a passenger in the car and one of the pedestrians. They said another car critically injured the driver of a low-speed vehicle and hurt five other people. Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland linked both crashes to the unsanctioned car rally.

