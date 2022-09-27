1 teenager dead, 3 other victims hospitalized after shooting behind Philadelphia high school, police say

By Nicki Brown, CNN

A drive-by shooting behind a Philadelphia high school Tuesday afternoon left a 14-year-old dead and three other victims wounded, police said.

Players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage behind Roxborough High School at about 4:41 p.m. when a car drove up and multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, according to a statement from Philadelphia Police. The suspects then fled the scene in the car, police said.

Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little said she believed all four victims were juveniles and members of the football team.

The 14-year-old victim was pronounced dead around 5:10 p.m., according to police. A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

A fourth victim was also taken to the hospital, but there is no additional information about that individual yet, police said.

No arrests have been made, police say.

