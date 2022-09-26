Prosecutor who worked on 1 renewal of Emmett Till case dies

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi prosecutor who worked on one of the renewed investigations into the 1955 killing of Black teenager Emmett Till has died. Joyce Chiles died of lung cancer Thursday. She was 67. In 2007, she presented evidence to a grand jury after a three-year investigation. The grand jury was made up of Black and white people, and they declined to indict anyone. Till was from Chicago and had gone to Mississippi to visit relatives in the summer of 1955. The lynching galvanized the civil rights movement. Chiles was elected in 2003 as the first Black person, and first woman, to be district attorney for three counties in the Mississippi Delta.

