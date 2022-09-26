New killing adds to fears of Brazil election violence
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police say a 39-year-old supporter of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been stabbed to death in a bar amid rising concern about political violence in a tense presidential campaign. The newspaper O Povo reported that witnesses told police a man entered a bar in the city of Cascavel on Saturday and asked who was voting for da Silva on Oct. 2. A man said, “I will,” and then was stabbed. He died in hospital. A Ceara state police official confirmed the report Monday. Police earlier said the man was killed due to a “political discussion” and said the 59-year-old suspect remained at large.